XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 158,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Top Wealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWG opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

