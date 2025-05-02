XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 158,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Top Wealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWG opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
Top Wealth Group Company Profile
