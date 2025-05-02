XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 12,265 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Platinum Group Metals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLG. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PLG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.66. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Platinum Group Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.