XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,814 TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOYO during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

TOYO Price Performance

TOYO stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. TOYO Co., Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

About TOYO

TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain.

