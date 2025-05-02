XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,860 Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELVA. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Electrovaya by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electrovaya by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 77,473 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Price Performance

ELVA stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a PE ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Electrovaya Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electrovaya ( NASDAQ:ELVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on shares of Electrovaya and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electrovaya

About Electrovaya

(Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.