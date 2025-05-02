XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,856 Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.22% of Fenbo at the end of the most recent quarter.
Fenbo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEBO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Fenbo Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.
Fenbo Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fenbo
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.