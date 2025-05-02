XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,856 Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.22% of Fenbo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fenbo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEBO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Fenbo Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Fenbo Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

