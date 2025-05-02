XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 26,824 Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.48 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
About Achilles Therapeutics
