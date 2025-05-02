XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 66,004 Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Lucas GC Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of LGCL stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Lucas GC Limited has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.76.
Lucas GC Company Profile
