XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 66,004 Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Lucas GC Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LGCL stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Lucas GC Limited has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

