XTX Topco Ltd Sells 120,501 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,501 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Assertio worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in Assertio by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Stock Performance

ASRT opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price target on Assertio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

