XTX Topco Ltd Takes $35,000 Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,698 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of STKS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,627.30. The trade was a 4.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONE Group Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.