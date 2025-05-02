XTX Topco Ltd Takes $40,000 Position in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $296.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.95. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Atyr PHARMA ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ATYR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atyr PHARMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

