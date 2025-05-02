XTX Topco Ltd Takes $47,000 Position in Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 117,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Crown LNG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Crown LNG Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CGBS opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Crown LNG Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

