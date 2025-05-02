XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

