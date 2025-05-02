XTX Topco Ltd Trims Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,391 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STRO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 426,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 385.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 216,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 187,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 132,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($2.10). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

