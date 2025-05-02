XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,887 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 804.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 110,141 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATNM opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.27. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

