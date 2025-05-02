Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $120.79 and last traded at $120.40, with a volume of 2629639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.62.

The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

