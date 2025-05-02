Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MLM

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $523.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.39 and a 200-day moving average of $530.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.