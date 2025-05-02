Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MLM

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share.
MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.23.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $523.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.39 and a 200-day moving average of $530.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
