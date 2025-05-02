Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several brokerages have commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 1,091.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 1,113.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZYME opened at $12.88 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $896.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.18.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
