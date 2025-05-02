Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 468,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,802,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,690,719.68. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 1,091.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 1,113.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $12.88 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $896.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

