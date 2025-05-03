10,369 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IWL opened at $139.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

