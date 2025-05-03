13,785 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 42,467 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8,683.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $741,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $108.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

