15,602 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rogers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

