15,770 Shares in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 67,269 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRTS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

