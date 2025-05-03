19,100 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

