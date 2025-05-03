19,404 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $20,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,937,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 13.8 %

QBTS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.88.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.