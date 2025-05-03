408,037 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 408,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL opened at $3.51 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PL. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

