42,200 Shares in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Insider Transactions at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,543,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,477.67. This trade represents a 2.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 291,927 shares of company stock worth $3,211,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.25 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrise Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $10.81 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

