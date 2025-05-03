43,206 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DWX opened at $41.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.61.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.