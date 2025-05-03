43,974 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares in the company, valued at $389,041,156.72. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,134 shares of company stock worth $9,234,003. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $30.00 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMND

About Lemonade

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.