48,169 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAPR. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

UAPR opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

