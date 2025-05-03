61,320 Shares in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 180,484.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 360,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 120,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PIN opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $229.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

