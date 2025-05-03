62,907 Shares in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 5.72% of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJV opened at $26.04 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

