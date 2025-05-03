74,374 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,374 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $228,589,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 81,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 333,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,449 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter.
Foot Locker Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of FL opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $33.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
