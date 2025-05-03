81,233 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global Net Lease by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Global Net Lease by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,951,130.35. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

