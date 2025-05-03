ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 221,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 276,515 shares.The stock last traded at $54.66 and had previously closed at $53.12.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBNY shares. Dnb Nor Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
