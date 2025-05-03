Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $52,402,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 737,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 545,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,445,000.

ASO stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

