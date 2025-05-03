Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance
ACHL stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Achilles Therapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.