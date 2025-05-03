Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

ACHL stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

