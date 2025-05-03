Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,714,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 75,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 489,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,290.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 467,751 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 33.7 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $9.84 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,794,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,958.50. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 20,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $145,916.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,593.54. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

