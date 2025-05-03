AIA Group Ltd Purchases 48,681 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

