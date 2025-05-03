Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $526.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 363,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 276,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,930,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

