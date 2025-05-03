American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 347,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $832.61 million, a PE ratio of 301.47 and a beta of 2.58.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.