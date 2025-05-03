Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCOW opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.02. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.2016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th.
Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.