Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HCOW opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.02. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.2016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 71.53% of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

