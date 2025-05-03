Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

AAPL opened at $205.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.