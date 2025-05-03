Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $213.32, but opened at $206.09. Apple shares last traded at $206.68, with a volume of 24,444,967 shares.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average is $228.63. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.
Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
