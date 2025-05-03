Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock worth $39,446,799 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

