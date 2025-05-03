Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Up 12.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.6% during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$57.36 and last traded at C$55.87. Approximately 494,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 746,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.60.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.83. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

