ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.40. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 10,754 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.66.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 1,124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 183.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

