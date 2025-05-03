ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPRY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 165,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,469,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPRY opened at $14.46 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPRY

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,978.66. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.