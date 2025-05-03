Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 1,469.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,186,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 1,110,443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $13,796,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $8,028,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

