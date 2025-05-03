Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $277,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 70,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 32,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AX opened at $67.32 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

