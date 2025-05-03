B. Riley Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $75.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,773 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

