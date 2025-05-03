Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,782.45. The trade was a 49.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

